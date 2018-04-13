    This Fantasy Series Will Change Your Mind About Genre Fiction

    N.K. Jemisin’s ‘Broken Earth’ trilogy is fantasy at its finest

    by · April 13, 2018

    “For some crimes, there is no fitting justice—only reparation.”

    Forget what you think you know about fantasy novels: N.K. Jemisin’s Broken Earth trilogy takes Euro-centric fantasy, with its kings, courts, and dragons, and shakes things up from the inside—not unlike the earthquakes that plague the series’ world. 

    Unlike more familiar fantasy series, such as Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings, in which a dangerous outside force (see: Voldemort) threatens a society’s status quo, in Jemisin’s series, the status quo itself is the villain; it is the true enemy against which an oppressed minority must dedicate their lives to fighting.

    The trilogy begins with the novel The Fifth Season, and is set in a single country-continent known as The Stillness. Since the beginning of The Stillness’s recorded history, it has been wracked by its Seasons—catastrophic climate events that act as mini apocalypses, destroying society when they strike every few hundred years. 

    This has created a society of what are essentially doomsday preppers, traumatized from the constant threat of annihilation; within it exists a subclass of people known as orogenes. Orogenes are magicians of sorts, who can control the movements of the “Evil Earth.” Because of this immense power to force the earth’s crust to bend to their will, and thus keep Seasons temporarily at bay, they’re a necessary element of society in The Stillness. But their powers are dangerous. There is the risk of accidents at the hands of the untrained orogenes’ accidents, but there is also the fear of the immense power a trained orogene can wield. As a result of this fear, the orogenes are massively oppressed; they’re the victims of genocide within their society, and either slaughtered within their villages, or, if they’re “lucky,” sent to live at a school known as the Fulcrum. There, orogenes are trained, secluded from society, and enslaved by their own people. 

    Leading this story are three women: Essun, a middle-aged school teacher and secret orogene, whose story begins when her husband murders their infant son; Syenite, a young Fulcrum-trained orogene struggling to find her way as she discovers the underlying evil around her; and Damaya, a child whose parents cast her out once they discover her orogenic powers. 

    As the corrupt core of this society is laid bare, Jemisin’s characters struggle—not always heroically—with a heart-wrenching dilemma: What future does a society built on oppression, enslavement, and brainwashing truly deserve? As the series goes on, any hope for a definite answer, becomes increasingly unclear, and the prospect of the absolute destruction of the “broken earth” as a means of salvation begins to sound more and more reasonable. 

    Jemisin is the first black writer to win a Hugo Award (prestigious annual awards for sci-fi and fantasy literature) for best novel—and she’s won it twice in a row, for the first two novels of this series, The Fifth Season and The Obelisk Gate. The third and final book, The Stone Sky, one of the best conclusions to a fantasy series I’ve ever read, has been nominated as well.

    More remarkable still is Jemisin’s incredibly dynamic and diverse cast of characters. Nearly all the main characters of the series, and in fact the primary composition of society, are people of color. Syenite is bisexual, her best friend is gay, and another character is trans. These characters are allowed to exist wholly as themselves, and their race, sexuality, or gender identity is merely one of many parts of the whole. Rather than identity, it’s their formative trauma that acts as the structure around which each character revolves, and is, ultimately, what each character must learn to overcome. Essun’s pain from the murder of her son, Syenite’s realization that the world she inhabits is inherently evil, and Damaya’s betrayal at the hands of the people she trusts the most—her parents—defines the ways in which these women operate in the world—with literally earth-shattering consequences. 

    The Broken Earth books aren’t the sort of fantasy novels you pick up to escape the minutiae of your day. The Stillness is so detailed and different from our own reality and the tropes of typical fantasy novels that the reader can’t rely on familiarity to plow ahead. They’re violent, and heartbreaking, and there were points where I had to stop reading because my love for the characters and terror at their futures was so heightened, I couldn’t take it. But when I turned the last page of The Stone Sky, I was rewarded, not with a happy ending entirely, but with hope. That through a grueling excavation to the rot at the heart of society, we can find something akin to justice. 

    NYLON uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase something through those links, but every product chosen is selected independently.

    Tags: culture, books
    Main: https://nylon.com/articles/broken-earth-nk-jemisin-fantasy-series-science-fiction Permalink:
    Published:
    Last updated: 2018-04-13T17:50:30.000Z
    ©2018
    NYLON Media I, LLC

    More By This Author
    This Fantasy Series Will Change Your Mind About Genre Fiction

    3 days ago

    This Fantasy Series Will Change Your Mind About Genre Fiction

    Your Complete Guide To Caring For Sensitive Skin

    March 13, 2018

    Your Complete Guide To Caring For Sensitive Skin

    Oval Face Brushes Look Intimidating, But They're Actually Incredible

    February 02, 2018

    Oval Face Brushes Look Intimidating, But They're Actually Incredible

    Laura Dern Says It's Time To Teach Children To "Tattle"

    January 07, 2018

    Laura Dern Says It's Time To Teach Children To "Tattle"

    Women Of Hollywood Bring Famous Activists As Their Golden Globes Dates

    January 07, 2018

    Women Of Hollywood Bring Famous Activists As Their Golden Globes Dates

    This Feminist Artist Claims ModCloth Stole Her Design

    December 20, 2017

    This Feminist Artist Claims ModCloth Stole Her Design

    New GOP Tax Bill Has Paul Ryan So Happy It’s Uncomfortable

    December 20, 2017

    New GOP Tax Bill Has Paul Ryan So Happy It’s Uncomfortable

    Donald Trump Jr. Doesn’t Know The Difference Between A Cake And A Cookie

    December 18, 2017

    Donald Trump Jr. Doesn’t Know The Difference Between A Cake And A Cookie

    Pentagon Admits To Funding Top-Secret UFO Investigation Unit

    December 18, 2017

    Pentagon Admits To Funding Top-Secret UFO Investigation Unit

    Stories We Love

    How to Heal Your Dry, Chapped Lips: The 3 Best Lip Treatments That Actually Work

    Beautyeditor

    How to Heal Your Dry, Chapped Lips: The 3 Best Lip Treatments That Actually Work

    Will “magic” shrooms soon be the preferred prescription for anxiety and depression?

    Well + Good

    Will “magic” shrooms soon be the preferred prescription for anxiety and depression?

    8 Things Every Girl Boss Does Before 9AM

    The Zoe Report

    8 Things Every Girl Boss Does Before 9AM

    ListenUp: A psychedelic party with PNAU, Matthew Dear joins forces with Tegan and Sara, new music by Wolf Parade and more

    Cool Hunting

    ListenUp: A psychedelic party with PNAU, Matthew Dear joins forces with Tegan and Sara, new music by Wolf Parade and more

    How to Double the Outfits in Your Suitcase (With Just Accessories)

    Man Repeller

    How to Double the Outfits in Your Suitcase (With Just Accessories)

    25 Seriously Sexy Haircuts That Are Trending This Spring

    POPSUGAR Beauty

    25 Seriously Sexy Haircuts That Are Trending This Spring

    ListenUp: Iceage teams up with Sky Ferreira, we premiere Hot Trash’s new song, a bop by Simian Mobile Disco and more in music

    Cool Hunting

    ListenUp: Iceage teams up with Sky Ferreira, we premiere Hot Trash’s new song, a bop by Simian Mobile Disco and more in music

    The Best Concealer I’ve Ever Used Isn’t Even a Concealer

    POPSUGAR Beauty

    The Best Concealer I’ve Ever Used Isn’t Even a Concealer

    powered by pubexchange