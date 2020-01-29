Rihanna Is Bringing A Fenty Pop-Up Shop To Bergdorf Goodman

Rihanna is returning to Bergdorf Goodman with a Fenty pop-up shop, which was announced on Wednesday. The luxury department store's New York City flagship will host the pop-up starting on February 3, just in time for the duration of New York Fashion Week. The store is also giving Rihanna creative control of its Fifth Avenue window display, as well as a guest editor spot on Bergdorf Goodman's newly revamped website for the week. Feel free to set that as your homepage and start forming a line for RiRi's arrival.

The lifestyle shop will not only offer pieces from Fenty's upcoming 2-20 drop, but also a curated selection of some of Rihanna's favorite designers and products, which, we predict, will include plenty of Bottega Veneta.

This isn't Rihanna's first time partnering with Bergdorf Goodman. Back in September 2016, she launched her first Fenty x Puma collection exclusively at the store, thanking Linda Fargo, who serves as the retailer's senior vice president of the fashion office and store presentation, for the opportunity.

"Linda played a very big role in making this possible. It's every designer's dream to be carried at Bergdorf Goodman," said Rihanna during the launch event nearly four years ago. "For an island girl like me to carry such a prestigious brand like Puma from just the athleticism of the brand to glamour, and bring it all the way to Bergdorf Goodman is such a big deal for me. It makes me feel very special. Thank you guys for taking a chance on me. I can't believe my fans can come here and buy my collection."